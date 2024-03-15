Scandinavian deliciousness in Torrevieja

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 10:56

The restaurant / Absolut Tiger

EATING good food in Torrevieja is not complicated, there is an array of fabulous places around.

But what people may find rare is to be in a restaurant that feels warm, cozy like you are eating at home without stressing out with the cooking process. Absolut Tiger has successfully achieved its aim, providing a nice experience that makes people to feel at home.

This Swedish bar/bistro opened its doors in October 2022 at Dr Waksman Street, close to a few of the coolest calas in Torrevieja. After living in Spain for some years, the owners went from day dreaming to materialise their dreams creating Absolut Tiger. This bistro bar is the result of a lifetime process and self-investigation to express their passion for food and drinks having a coziness atmosphere as the central point.

Amazing Scandinavian food

The chefs have created a potent and simple menu that brings Swedish dine traditions to the Mediterranean coast. From Swedish traditional condiments like Gubbrøra that is a Swedish potato salad, and shrimp salad called Skagenröra to Mediterranean flavours like Greek salad with exquisite feta and olives. The sweets notes are the perfect closure for this nice experience where the almondy cake is the star, the caramel and nuts flavour are just marvellous and feel definitely like eating your grandma’s specialty.

At the moment, Robin is in charge of the kitchen and with his experience working for different Michelin restaurants he has taken Absolut Tiger cuisine to the next level. He is very proud to be part of this development, specially in the new recipe for the staple star: the mashed potato. Everything is made from love and care, and you can taste it.

creativity is important

Also Robin came with a genius idea: bringing different cuisines of the world one special night per month. The chef makes sure to bring different traditions to the table, curating this special soiree from scratch. Next night’s event will take place on March 22, serving a delicious french menu. It’s an amazing opportunity to try top quality food for the modest price of 17 euros for a 3-course menu!

The creators not only wanted to share their Swedish dishes, but also make a positive impact creating a strong community and supporting good causes. In this case they are proud to support several organisations who work with tigers around the globe to provide a better life for these incredible felines. How good is to support a project that cares and provides genuine help to animals and the ecosystem.

There is no doubt that Absolut Tiger has created a dream place where you can enjoy a cosy atmosphere with your family and delight in homemade and well cooked food. A place where to be part of a community, to be part of a family that looks after you and wants you happy and full. SPONSORED.

MONDAY TO SUNDAY 12pm- 11pm

Calle Dr. Waksman, 64, 03183 Torrevieja, Alicante

TELEPHONE 634377686

https://www.facebook.com/people/Absolut-Tiger/

https://www.instagram.com/absoluttiger