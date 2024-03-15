Torrevieja gets ready for Reggaeton Beach Festival

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:12

Raeggaeton Music Festival 2022 / Instagram: @reggaetonbeachfestival

The sixth edition of the Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) is prepared to once again electrify the city of Torrevieja on August 3rd and 4th at Antonio Soria Park.

Renowned as “Europe’s largest urban music festival” by its organizers, this eagerly anticipated event returns to the salt city after its successful debut last summer.

Confirmed artists

This year’s lineup boasts top-tier talent from the urban music scene, including Manuel Turizo, María Becerra, and Noriel. Manuel Turizo, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Una lady como tú’ and ‘Copa Vacía’, joins forces with María Becerra, whose meteoric rise is marked by chart-toppers like ‘Sin ti’ and ‘Así es la vida’. Meanwhile, Noriel, a collaborator with heavyweights such as Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny, promises an unforgettable performance.

Beyond the music, RBF offers attendees a holistic experience, complete with water attractions, pool areas, chill-out zones, and a diverse array of gastronomic delights from food trucks.

Representatives from Torrevieja council are thrilled about the festival’s return, emphasising its significance to the city and its stature on the national festival circuit. They note the brisk pre-sale ticket sales as a testament to the event’s local appeal, estimating its economic impact at around 7 million euros.

As anticipation mounts for this highly awaited comeback, the Reggaeton Beach Festival is poised to solidify its status as one of Torrevieja’s premier summer musical extravaganzas. Organisers have expressed their ambition to expand the capacity of Antonio Soria Park, aiming to surpass the 20,000 tickets sold mark. For many young revelers, this festival marks the initiation of their independent holiday adventures.

For more information and get your tickets:

https://reggaetonbeachfestival.com/