World sleep day: Sleep Better, live Better

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 14:47

A good night's sleep? Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

Can’t remember the last time you had a truly restful night’s sleep? On World Sleep Day, celebrated every March 15, here are some reminders of just how vital sleep is to our overall health.

Sleep disorders, particularly insomnia, represent a significant health concern globally. A staggering 62 per cent of adults worldwide express dissatisfaction with their sleep, highlighting a widespread issue.

In Spain, chronic insomnia affects over four million people, impacting their quality of life and increasing the risk of health complications such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Embrace good sleep routines

Adopting effective sleep practices is a natural, cost-free way to combat insomnia. These habits foster a conducive sleep environment, helping you drift off more easily.

Set a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can significantly improve your sleep quality.

Use your bed only for sleep to strengthen the association between bed and sleep.

Move if you can’t sleep. If sleep eludes you after 30 minutes, try a low-energy activity like reading in another room.

Skip the naps. Avoiding daytime naps can help ensure you’re tired at bedtime.

Daily exercise matters. The WHO advises 150 to 300 minutes of aerobic activity per week for adults.

Establish a bedtime routine. Consistent pre-sleep rituals, such as brushing teeth or preparing next day’s clothes, can signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Relax with a warm bath. A bath at body temperature can ease you into a state conducive to sleep.

Avoid tobacco, alcohol and heavy meals. Cut out caffeine in the afternoon and eat your last meal at least two hours before bed.

Keep the bedroom peaceful. A cool, dark, and quiet bedroom environment supports better sleep.

Limit evening liquids. Reducing fluid intake in the evening can decrease night time awakenings.

Electronic curfew. Avoid mobile and computer screens for at least two hours before bedtime.

Steer clear of self-medication. It may offer short-term relief but can exacerbate sleep issues over time.

Prioritising sleep for health and wellbeing

Good sleep isn’t just about feeling rested. It’s essential for maintaining cognitive function, emotional balance, and physical health.

By integrating these sleep hygiene tips into your routine, you’re taking a crucial step towards overcoming insomnia and enhancing your quality of life. Remember, sleep is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.