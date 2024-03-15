World sleep day: Sleep Better, live Better

By John Ensor •
A good night's sleep?
Can’t remember the last time you had a truly restful night’s sleep? On World Sleep Day, celebrated every March 15, here are some reminders of just how vital sleep is to our overall health.
Sleep disorders, particularly insomnia, represent a significant health concern globally. A staggering 62 per cent of adults worldwide express dissatisfaction with their sleep, highlighting a widespread issue.
In Spain, chronic insomnia affects over four million people, impacting their quality of life and increasing the risk of health complications such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity.
Adopting effective sleep practices is a natural, cost-free way to combat insomnia. These habits foster a conducive sleep environment, helping you drift off more easily.
Good sleep isn’t just about feeling rested. It’s essential for maintaining cognitive function, emotional balance, and physical health.
By integrating these sleep hygiene tips into your routine, you’re taking a crucial step towards overcoming insomnia and enhancing your quality of life. Remember, sleep is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.
