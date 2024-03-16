By Annette Christmas •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 20:37
A thousand euros to spend.
Credit: Shutterstock
Campaign to raffle off 1,000 euros to spend in shops in central Palma is underway.
The employers’ association of small and medium-sized businesses in Mallorca (Pimeco) and the Nou Centre commercial association to revitalise the centre of Palma are promoting the campaign ‘1,000 reasons to make you happy’.
Until April 30, all customers making purchases in one of the participating local shops will receive a coupon to take part in the prize draw.
The winner will be announced on the social media accounts of Pimeco and the Associació Nou Centre.
They will have an hour to spend 1,000 euros in the shops in the area.
The campaign, which has the support of the Consell de Mallorca, aims to boost sales in shops located in and around Les Avenguidas, Calle Aragón and the Parc de les Estacions.
