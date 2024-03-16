4.3 Magnitude Earthquake felt in Almeria

By Julian Philips • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 18:57

The most recent earthquake locations in the Alboran Sea CREDIT: Volcano Discovery

AMONGST other Andalusian provinces, some towns in Almeria felt the 4.3 magnitude earthquake this Friday 15th March which has an epicentre in the Alboran sea. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) which confirmed the tremor was at 9.17pm at a depth of 16 kilometres. An additional 15 aftershocks have also been felt and various areas including Jaen, Granada and Malaga.

Although it was not felt as strongly in Almeria at a magnitude of about 2, Malaga felt the quake with intensities of a magnitude of between 2 and 3.

Over 33 earthquakes in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours there has been a total of 33 earthquakes, but only a few of the strong enough for people on the mainland to feel. With 2 of the tremors being between 3 and 4, 3 with magnitudes of between 2 and 3 and the other 28 with magnitudes below 2.

The most recent was on Saturday 16th of March, but only registered a magnitude of 2.8. These quakes and aftershocks could be felt along the North African coastline as well which is much closer to the epicentre.