5 Hiking trails in Alicante to welcome spring

By Marina Lorente • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 10:57

Alicante / kasa25

The Costa Blanca is very popular for Alicante’s countless beaches along its more than 200 km of coastline. However, it is also known for its mountain ranges.

In particular, it is one of the most mountainous provinces in Spain. That’s why you’ll be pleased to know the 5 of the best hiking routes in Alicante.

This province also stands out because you can do some impressive routes along the coast of Alicante. And easy routes in the mountains. There are even excursions for children of all levels of difficulty. You will also pass through impressive landscapes and recreational areas. Without a doubt, you will love any of the following 5 routes in Costa Blanca.

1. The Peñon de Ifach in Calpe in the Marina Alta area

A beautiful beach setting on the Costa Blanca

One of the top routes in Alicante is undoubtedly a spectacular excursion to the Peñon de Ifach in Calpe. Its prominent rocky form rises to a height of 332 metres above sea level. And, it can be seen from many locations. In fact, from the summit of Bernia at an altitude of 1226 metres it is possible to make it out.

The enormous limestone rock of the Peñón de Ifach has a long history. In fact, until 1987 it was owned by several people. However, on 19th January 1987 it was declared a Natural Park. And, although it is the smallest Natural Park in Alicante, it can be climbed on foot.

2. The Punta del Albir Lighthouse

A route for children and the family

If you are coming to Alicante for tourism, or if you simply want to enjoy an easy route with spectacular views, you are sure to love the Punta del Albir lighthouse. It has a car park from where you can start the route.

The route to the Punta del Albir lighthouse is attractive because it is a simple route of just over 2 km one way that can be done with children. And, it is ascended by track. But, did you know that it is considered the first maritime-terrestrial park in the Valencian Community, which was declared in 2005? There is no doubt that it is an environment with a lot of history and spectacular landscapes.

You’re sure to love the scenery from the 95-metre high Punta del Albir lighthouse, also known as Punta Bombarda. In fact, you can see the Sierra de Bernia mountain range. Even the approximate location of Playa la Mina, Altea, some coves of the Sierra Helada, and the Alto del Gobernador. But you can also see Albir Beach, or the Port of Altea.

The Elche Reservoir in the Bajo Vinalopó area

If you are thinking about routes for children in Alicante, don’t miss the Elche Reservoir. A construction with a lot of history as it was built in the 17th century on the Vinalopó river due to the need to retain its waters. In addition, the dam of the Elche reservoir is the first to be built in the form of a vault in Europe.

The route to the Pantano de Elche stands out because the start of the excursion is very easy and convenient to park. In fact, there is usually a large parking area where you can park your car. And, the outward journey is only about 1.3 km.

4.The Mascarat Canyon of Altea

An easy route near the coves of the Costa Blanca. Another of the best hiking routes in Alicante is undoubtedly the Mascarat Canyon in Altea. In fact, also known as Estret del Mascarat, it is a large gorge located in the Barranc Salt ravine. And, you can start the excursion directly from the Mascarat Beach.

The surroundings of the Mascarat Canyon in Altea are undoubtedly very curious and attractive. But, do not underestimate it thinking that it is an easy route. In terms of distance and height it is true that it is a very short distance. However, the rocks can be slippery. Always be careful with your footing.

The viewpoint of Monte Toix in Calpe

One of the most beautiful viewpoints in Alicante. The amazing routes in Alicante also include the impressive landscapes that can be seen from the viewpoint of Monte Toix. There is no doubt that, due to its location, it is one of the most beautiful viewpoints in Alicante. And it can be reached by taking an easy hiking route.

The excursion to the Mirador del Monte Toix starts from the highest part of the Partida Maryvilla in Calpe. At an altitude of 205 metres, you start ascending along a track until you reach the spectacular viewpoint. It is undoubtedly beautiful, as you can see the Sierra Helada mountain range.

In addition to seeing the Peñón de Ifach in Calpe from the Sierra de Toix, you can also see the Antennas of Alto del Gobernador, l’Illa de Benidorm, or the Isla de la Olla in Altea. You can also see the Sierra de Bernia mountain range, Mascarat beach, Alfaz del Pi beach and Punta del Mascarat. Undoubtedly, this is an environment where, in addition to climbing, you can take an easy hiking route.

An area to be discovered

In conclusion, if you are nature lover you will find these routes very enjoyable. You will enjoy astonishing landscapes, fresh air, native flora and fauna. Embrace the essence of spring and immerse yourself in nature’s splendor. There’s no better time to revel in the sweet nectar of this season than amidst the vibrant beauty of the outdoors.