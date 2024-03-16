Almeria is last phase of the high speed train line

By Julian Philips • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 22:26

The Final route of the train Line

The new AVE train line between Murcia and Almeria will not all be opened at the same time. It is planned to be opened in phases.

Phase one will run the lines to the ‘Murcia-Mercancias’ (Nonduermas) station, which is a logistics terminal dedicate principally to the movement of freight. In this phase access to the Nonduermas Station, just to the south of Murcia, will be made by creating a line that allows goods trains to arrive at station, it will also allow trains to circulate between Cartagena and Albacete.

As the trains run on different gauges there will be the need to lay mixed gauge and international gauge tracks to facilitate the circulation on passenger trains. The two tracks would then be extended into the second phase which will allow the passenger trains to pass at a provisional station in Lorca, just north of Lorca at San Diego, which is already under construction.

The third phase is planned for 2026

Then, in the third phase, which is planned for 2026, will be put into use once the new intermodal station is completed.

The new highly anticipated line which integrates Almeria into the high-speed network through the Levante corridor will also have installed the ERTMS system, the most advanced railway safety system in Europe.

2026 is the expected completion date of the Murcia-Almeria AVE line with its 3.5 billion euros of investment already showing signs of progress in many areas, which can be clearly seen as you drive along the A7 motorway, with tracks being laid, bridges and tunnels being built and electrification works also underway.