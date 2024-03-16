Bison reintroduction boosts Spanish wildlife

By John Ensor •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 10:13
Stock photo of the European bison.
Credit: MilousSK/Shutterctock.com
The reintroduction of an iconic species into Spain hopes to turn back the clock on extinction.
In a remarkable conservation effort, eighteen European bison have recently found a new home on a hunting estate at the base of the Montes de Toledo, in Villarrubia de los Ojos, Ciudad Real.
This initiative, led by the European Bison Conservation Centre (EBCC) and overseen by Spanish veterinarian Fernando Moran, took place in November 2023, marking a significant milestone in the battle to preserve this famous species.
The EBCC plays a pivotal role in this narrative, acting as a bridge between bison breeders across Europe, including countries such as Poland, Germany, Russia, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Belarus.
The organisation’s efforts in Spain focus on reintroduction, herd monitoring, and genetic preservation, Moran commented: ‘Our goal with the species is to continue increasing its population so that it comes out of extinction.’
The veterinarian added that they will, ‘. . .collaborate with other countries to ensure that in the end, we reach a global population that is not threatened,’ further underlining the collaborative nature of their mission.
The choice of Villarrubia de los Ojos for this project is not random. The estate aims to both contribute to the conservation of the species and mitigate environmental degradation caused by overpopulation of deer through the bison’s natural habitat management behaviours.
‘This animal is a clearing machine and, in those areas where it eats and breaks, it allows grass to grow that is beneficial for the rest of the animals,’ Moran explains, highlighting the bison’s role in ecosystem restoration.
The reintroduction of the European bison into Spain has been a story of gradual success. From the first 23 or 24 individuals in 2009, the country now boasts 171 bison across 16 breeding centres.
With an estimated 9,500 bison across Europe, the species represents a beacon of hope for conservationists. ‘It is still early to assess it, with such a short time that this project has been underway,’ Moran cautiously optimises, acknowledging the challenges ahead but also the progress made thus far.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
