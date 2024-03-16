Charity Cheese & Wine

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 8:10

The dogs need you Photo: ADANA

ADANA proudly presents a Cheese and Wine Evening on Thursday April 11 at 7.30pm at The Yacht Club, Duquesa Port.

The evening includes a buffet of fine selected cheeses; 2 glasses of red or white wine or 2 beers or 2 soft drinks per person and entertainment from the fabulous tribute act, ‘Neily Diamond’. And all for just €20 per person in aid of a very good cause.

For more information on booking you can email adanaevents@gmail.comAlso, if you would like to become a member of ADANA, it’s only €20 a year to join, but for them, those €20 go towards the upkeep of the shelter and feeding the dogs. You would be able to attend meetings and vote on different matters.

If you would like to get invloved the organisation is always looking for voulteers and you can also sponsor one of the pens full of lovely dogs, waiting for a home. You can pay monthly, or make a once a year payment. As little or as much as you want.

ADANA then place your name and photo on one of the pens walls, so that the hundreds of visitors passing through each year, can see what you have done and hopefully this will encourage more people to do the same good gesture.

For more information on how you can help please email adanasec17@gmail.com

So get down to La Duquesa on April 11 for a great Cheese and Wine evening and make ADANA a little part of your life, the dogs need you.