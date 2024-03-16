By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 14:55
Photo: Facebook / Circo de las Estrellas
The Circo de las Estrellas (Circus of the Stars) arrives in Marbella on Saturday April 27 at the Palacio de Congresos.
An original mix of theatre, circus and cabaret with a selection of professional entertainers got together to create a special story with aerial acrobatics, dance, comedy all woven into this unforgettable story.
Enjoy the most exciting and magical show of recent times. The hero of this story is called Romeo. Coming from generations of renowned artists, he has a dream, he would like to become a famous international showman in order not to disappoint his ancestors.
But his desperate quest for success will make him forget authentic values such as love and friendship, and he will find himself with the desperately sought glory in his hands, but with an empty heart for not being able to share it with someone who loves him!
There is an early bird sale with a 10% discount on the best seats so get your tickets now at https://bit.ly/49FTWEJ
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
