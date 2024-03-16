By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 15:43

Drifters tribute Photo: musicmemoriesinthesun.com

Tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Tribute to The Drifters at the Grand Hotel Cervantes in Torremolinos. Get ready for a magical night on Saturday June 15 to relive the hits of one of the most iconic bands.

The Drifters feature the fantastic vocal talent of Richie Sampson, Roy Bailey, Tauray Thomas and Carlton Power. Hear the authentic sound and professional performance of your favourite Drifters Hits such as ‘Come On Over To My Place’, ‘Kissing In The Back Row’, ‘Hello Happiness’, ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’, ‘There Goes My First Love’ and many more.

The evening also features Desi Egan whose songs include ‘Let Your Love Flow’, and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You‘, as well as Juan Jose, the realistic voice of the magnificent Julio Iglesias who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. The No.1 Tribute Singer: ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love’, ‘Starry Night’ and many other hits.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unique experience. Visit their website for more details and secure your ticket at just €30 before they sell out. It will be a night to remember so visit the website for full details: musicmemoriesinthesun.com