By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Declaration of Tourist Interest: Holy Week in Almoradí. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Holy Week in Almoradí is a blend of devotion, artistry, and heritage with roots dating back to the late 18th century.

The earliest brotherhoods to lead processions through the town’s streets included The Holy Sepulcher, San Juan de la Palma, La Virgen Dolorosa, Jesús Nazareno, La Samaritana, La Virgen del Rosario, and Cristo de las Campanas.

The formal organisation of these brotherhoods began in the 1940s, giving rise to new ones like the Brotherhood of Prendimiento, San Pedro, and El Silencio.

Initially, processions were coordinated informally between the local priest and the brotherhood presidents.

Leading up to Holy Week, the Brotherhood publish a magazine detailing the various brotherhoods and events scheduled during Lent and Holy Week.

Processions commence on Palm Sunday afternoon with the Virgin of Sorrows and culminate on Easter Sunday, featuring participation from all brotherhoods.

In addition to the processions, Holy Week in Almoradí includes a range of liturgical events such as masses for the deceased, Triduums, and cycles of conferences, alongside choral and musical concerts.

The splendour of Almoradí’s Holy Week was formally recognised in 2009 when it was granted the Declaration of Tourist Interest by the Department of Tourism.