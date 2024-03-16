By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 15:08

Sunday roast and bunny hunt Photo: Facebook / Los Arcos

Get ready for an eggs-tra special Easter bash on Sunday, March 31 at Los Arcos Bar and Restaurant at Benavista, Estepona.

Join the fun from 1pm for their epic Sunday Roast Carvery and Easter Bunny hunt. There will be tons of fun activities for kids from 3pm until 4.30pm, including: giant bubble-making, egg and spoon races, sports day-style Easter races, music games and balloon modeling.

Every week Los Arcos hosts Fish Friday specials with classic beer-battered fish or breaded scampi served with chips, peas, and tartar sauce. And each Sunday you can treat yourself to a hearty Sunday Roast Carvery. Choose from roast Beef, Turkey, or Gammon with all the trimmings, followed by delicious desserts.

Or relax and unwind with their selection of cocktails and drinks. Whether you’re catching up with friends or enjoying a romantic evening, you’ll be sure to have a fantastic time. So, don’t miss the fun on Easter Sunday, for more information or to book, please email info@losarcosestepona.com or WhatsApp on 618 254 622. A €5 deposit is required for reservations.