By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 15:08
Sunday roast and bunny hunt
Photo: Facebook / Los Arcos
Get ready for an eggs-tra special Easter bash on Sunday, March 31 at Los Arcos Bar and Restaurant at Benavista, Estepona.
Join the fun from 1pm for their epic Sunday Roast Carvery and Easter Bunny hunt. There will be tons of fun activities for kids from 3pm until 4.30pm, including: giant bubble-making, egg and spoon races, sports day-style Easter races, music games and balloon modeling.
Every week Los Arcos hosts Fish Friday specials with classic beer-battered fish or breaded scampi served with chips, peas, and tartar sauce. And each Sunday you can treat yourself to a hearty Sunday Roast Carvery. Choose from roast Beef, Turkey, or Gammon with all the trimmings, followed by delicious desserts.
Or relax and unwind with their selection of cocktails and drinks. Whether you’re catching up with friends or enjoying a romantic evening, you’ll be sure to have a fantastic time. So, don’t miss the fun on Easter Sunday, for more information or to book, please email info@losarcosestepona.com or WhatsApp on 618 254 622. A €5 deposit is required for reservations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.