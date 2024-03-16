First Spaniard in Space receives a gold medal

By Julian Philips • Updated: 16 Mar 2024 • 20:14

Miguel López on a space walk Credit: NASA

THE first Spaniard to travel to space is to be awarded a Gold Medal from the University of Almeria on May 7th. The medal is the highest recognition that the university gives to people who have made outstanding contributions to university purposes.

Selected by NASA

Miguel López Alegría, who is Spanish-American and was selected by NASA and carried out his first space mission in 1995, will be awarded the Medal by the rector, José J. Céspedes Lorente at a public event to be held in the Auditorium at the University.

On February 6th the award was approved by the Governing Council making clear its recognition to López Alegría not only for his contribution to University’s activities but for his participation in the “Almería Astronomical Days”.

This event, coinciding with his Gold Medal presentation, takes place between 7 and 20 May and along with his participation, will also be attended by astrophysicists, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics Kip Thorne, astronauts, professors and high-level scientists.