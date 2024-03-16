Gaia Marbella: the new restaurant of Puente Romano

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:15

The new restaurant - Gaia Photo: Puente Romano

Puente Romano Beach Resort presents GAIA Marbella, the first Greek-Mediterranean restaurant of its kind in Spain, together with NYX Marbella, a speakeasy-style cocktail space discreetly hidden within the restaurant.

Located in the heart of Puente Romano and open every day, at GAIA restaurant you can enjoy delicious Greek and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, prepared by the prestigious chefs Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas.

GAIA’s dishes bring the best traditions and flavours of Greece, with that captivating simplicity that characterises home cooking, and using the freshest ingredients, such as fish and seafood fresh from the sea.

The restaurant, founded by Evgeny Kuzin, president of Fundamental Hospitality, and chef Izu Ani, invites you to immerse yourself in Greek culture in both the cuisine and the ambience.

Kuzin shares his enthusiasm about the new opening: “Gaia is a totally unique concept, offering guests a ‘home from home’ experience on every visit”. Located in the heart of the resort, next to the beach, the new restaurant offers a design inspired by the elements of the land: the mountains, the blue of the sea and the radiant Mediterranean sun.

As for the gastronomic offer, the chefs, Izu Ani and Chef Orestis Kotefas, in charge of the project, have prepared several menus where fish and seafood are the main feature, and include dishes such as carpaccio of whole sea bream and wood oven-roasted kid and Kritharaki Orzo seafood pasta.

In addition to this, NYX Marbella is a ‘lounge speakeasy’ hidden inside the restaurant where you can enjoy signature cocktails and an intimate atmosphere that complements the experience.

Gonzalo Rodriguez Fernandez, General Manager of Puente Romano Beach Resort, said: “We are delighted to welcome GAIA and NYX to our ever-evolving offering. These two distinct yet creatively integrated destinations promise to exceed expectations”.