Granada town: Dream jobs with stunning views

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 18:57

Arabic castle atop Salobreña. Credit: untaltolosa/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever dreamt of working in a picturesque town? Salobreña, a jewel on the Costa Tropical of Granada, may have the perfect opportunity for you.

This charming municipality, known for its scenic beauty and historic Arabic Castle, is on the lookout for new employees across a variety of sectors.

Job listings have recently surfaced on several employment websites, including Indeed, Infojobs, and Jooble, promising salaries of up to €25,000 annually.

These openings span a wide range of fields from construction to hospitality and even include positions for receptionists and concierges.

Diverse opportunities in a historic setting

National Geographic magazine has lauded Salobreña as one of Granada’s most stunning towns, a fact that the town’s white-washed buildings and commanding castle views readily affirm.

It’s this backdrop that sets the stage for an array of job vacancies aimed at bolstering the town’s appeal to tourists.

One notable vacancy is with Constructora San Jose for a ‘preventive resource for a large-scale hydraulic project’, offering an annual salary of €25,000.

The role requires a class B driving licence but remains accessible to those without formal education. Similarly, the construction sector seeks a bricklayer with a 20-hour specialised course and their own transport, alongside a pest control technician with a minimum of three months’ experience in the food sector.

No experience necessary

The hospitality industry in Salobreña is equally inviting, with positions open for waiters needing no prior experience. These roles offer flexible working hours ranging between 20 and 40 hours a week.

Additionally, a full-time receptionist position is available at a local hotel, again with no experience requirement, opening doors for newcomers to the workforce.

To apply for these opportunities, prospective candidates should visit employment portals such as Infojobs, Indeed, or Jooble and search for Salobreña’s listings.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enriching the local economy and showcasing the town’s dedication to welcoming new talents from various backgrounds.