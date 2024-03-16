Hamming it up in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:43

Jamon workshop and demonstration Photo: Wikimedia CC / Simon Martin

A jamón ibérico workshop in collaboration with the Spanish language school ‘On Spanish Line‘ will take place at Finca Los Delfines, in Estepona on Saturday March 23. The workshop will be in both Spanish and English.

You will be able to learn everything you need to know to differentiate this great product on the market, as well as its varieties. with tips to start cutting jamón at home. You will be able to try it yourself with a demonstration by a master slicer.

Learn how to identify the best quality jamón ibérico and where to find it. Find out to keep the jamón and the best wine to complement it. There will be information on the history, recipes and a suprise for everyone who attends.

Finally, you will enjoy a tasting of various tapas in which jamón ibérico will be the main feature. For more information, please contact by WhatsApp +34 685 151 897 or email: fincaprivadalosdelfines@gmail.com