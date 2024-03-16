Hamming it up in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 13:43
Jamon workshop and demonstration
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Simon Martin
A jamón ibérico workshop in collaboration with the Spanish language school ‘On Spanish Line‘ will take place at Finca Los Delfines, in Estepona on Saturday March 23. The workshop will be in both Spanish and English.
You will be able to learn everything you need to know to differentiate this great product on the market, as well as its varieties. with tips to start cutting jamón at home. You will be able to try it yourself with a demonstration by a master slicer.
Learn how to identify the best quality jamón ibérico and where to find it. Find out to keep the jamón and the best wine to complement it. There will be information on the history, recipes and a suprise for everyone who attends.
Finally, you will enjoy a tasting of various tapas in which jamón ibérico will be the main feature. For more information, please contact by WhatsApp +34 685 151 897 or email: fincaprivadalosdelfines@gmail.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.