It’s showtime in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 8:27

Photo: Facebook / Stereo Star Band

On Monday March 25 there is a fabulous event for you at Bar A.M. Fuengirola. Seven Artists are already confirmed with more to come plus extra specials guests.

Why not join them and enjoy a spectacular show over four stages, Yes, four stages: the Main Stage, B Stage, Bar Stage and the Streaming Stage Downstairs. The Costa Soul Singers and the Stereo Star Band are among those performing and there is also a DJ to party the night away.

While providing fantastic entertainment Bar A.M. is launching their exciting new Indian Menu and Chef Andy will be serving up fantastic English/Indian dishes and Tapas.

In addition to all this they are also raising money on the night for the fantastic charity Cudeca with raffles featuring fantastic prizes on offer..

Walk-ins are welcome and admission is free but you would be advised to book a table for this great night out, doors open at 4.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. For more information, Whats App +44 7539 543076