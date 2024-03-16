News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 17:50
Calpe Puerto Blanco beach restoration
Credit: Calpe Council, X
Prospective beach in Calpe
Approved by Calpe City Council, the Port Boutique Calpe has begun the regeneration of the 80 metre beach in Puerto Blanco. The development of the beach began last September, with a €5 million investment and is now moving closer to recovery. The works in place target urbanisation and port works.
Benissa – Best Town of 2024
Benissa becomes a candidate for the best town of the year 2024 due to the municipality´s involvement in Urbact (a programme encouraging sustainability), its ecological parks, and the Benissa Natur Sport brand, which promotes fitness, health and nature to its residents.
Nutrition and Dietetics services
The HLA San Carlos Hospital in Denia introduces Nutrition and Dietetics services, directed by the health specialist, Marina Domene. The services will offer 100 per cent personalised dietary guidelines, relying on sports nutrition, which aims to improve body composition and reach optimal health for each individual case.
Denia´s gastronomy finalists
Denia´s 12th edition of the Red Prawn Contest has announced its finalists, who will partake in the closing contest on April 9. The eight finalists are Victor Suarez (Haydee restaurant), Cesar Mogollon (Ambivium restaurant), Ariel Mungia (Raza restaurant), Federico Guajardo (El Carreter restaurant), Martin Comamala (539 Plats Forts), Ignacio Carballo (Kitchen Club), Eugenio Gonzales (Kanaloa) and Cristina Gomez (Fierro restaurant).
Alcoy´s music museum
The Camilo Sesto Museum announced its opening in 2025. The museum is made in memory of Alcoy´s famous singer, Camilo Sesto, who was awarded the Gold Medal by the City Council. The museum will display over 2,000 souvenirs related to the performer.
The Saint of Benidorm
Hundreds of residents united with the Mayor, Toni Perez, before the Benidorm church on March 16. It was an annual day of commemoration to the 284th anniversary of discovering the city’s patron saint, Mare de Deu del Sofratge.
