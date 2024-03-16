Scent thieves sniffed out in Malaga

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 16:08

Five arrested following retail thefts in Malaga. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

Thieves targeted 10 outlets in Malaga, all belonging to the same perfume chain.

On Saturday, March 16, the Guardia Civil revealed that they recently apprehended five individuals involved in a daring series of thefts targeting a well-known perfume retail chain across Malaga.

This criminal spree spanned several locations, including Alhaurin el Grande, Alhaurin de la Torre, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, and Malaga City itself.

The arrests followed numerous complaints from these establishments, prompting a vigilant investigation by the Guardia Civil. The operation, dubbed ‘Fragantia’, took place in Alhaurin el Grande, highlighting the persistent efforts of local law enforcement to curb retail crime.

Tell-tale trail of crime

The thieves adopted a daring approach, disabling alarm systems to snatch colognes and perfumes, concealing their loot in bags or even within their clothing.

Meanwhile, accomplices would distract staff, ensuring the gang could grab as much as possible. Their tactics didn’t stop at theft, if confronted by employees, they were ready to escalate to threats or physical confrontation.

Sweet smell of success

The Guardia Civil’s investigation led to the identification of six individuals, including a young adult, who are now facing charges for their involvement in a criminal organisation, serial robbery and theft, as well as for assault and threats.

A judicial directive has since prohibited them from entering the premises of the targeted perfume chain, with the child being placed in a juvenile facility.

The successful crackdown on this perfume theft ring underscores the Guardia Civil’s commitment to protecting businesses from organised retail crime.

By dismantling this group, authorities have not only recovered stolen goods but also reinforced the message that criminal activities, no matter how cunning, will be pursued relentlessly.