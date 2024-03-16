Tech glitch hits Sainsbury’s payments and deliveries

By John Ensor • Updated: 16 Mar 2024 • 15:29

Stock image of Sainsbury's supermarket. Credit: Marti Bug Catcher/Shutterstock.com

An overnight software update has wreaked havoc on UK supermarket chain, Sainsbury’s

In the early hours of Saturday, March 16, an error during a routine software upgrade severely impacted Sainsbury’s, one of the UK’s leading supermarket chains.

The incident led to a temporary halt in home deliveries and disrupted in-store payment systems.

Delivery disruption and payment chaos

At 1:07 pm a Sainsbury’s spokesperson revealed on Twitter/X: ‘Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments and will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online orders. Our stores are open as usual, accepting chip and pin and cash payments.’

The fiasco resulted in the cancellation of all home deliveries scheduled for Saturday. Shoppers were urged to reschedule for Sunday or the following week.

Inside the stores, customers found themselves unable to use contactless payment methods. Many reported that only cash transactions were being accepted.

Cash is king – for now

The supermarket assured that all its outlets would stay open despite the glitch. However, it warned shoppers to come prepared with cash or chip and pin cards.

The glitch also prevented the company from reaching out directly to those expecting deliveries. ‘We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the issue,’ the spokesperson added.

Customer frustration and response

The situation left many customers bewildered and inconvenienced. One frustrated customer responded: ‘Will we get our money back from today’s orders. And will we get goodwill for the inconvenience of shopping in store with not enough staff and tills to cope?’

Another confused patron added: ‘How do we know if our order not being delivered when your call centre says “some” orders will be.

‘My online account says it’s still on its way. You need to put in place customer updates – not refuse to answer the phones! I only order from you because you do Shin Cup noodles!’

Sister stores and cybersecurity

Interestingly, the incident didn’t affect deliveries from Argos and Habitat, also owned by Sainsbury’s, though some Argos stores within Sainsbury’s supermarkets did close due to ‘technical issues’.

Cybersecurity experts and authorities have ruled out a cyberattack, distinguishing the incident from a separate IT failure at McDonald’s the previous day.

The software update error led to a temporary but significant disruption in Sainsbury’s operations, highlighting the vulnerability of modern retail systems to technological mishaps.