Torrevieja salt lake train tours

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 16 Mar 2024 • 10:11

Pink Flamingos / Turismo Torrevieja

Spanning an expansive 3,700 hectares, the tour offers a glimpse into the exotic Mediterranean ecosystem, punctuated by opportunities to ascend salt mountains resembling office blocks in height.

The salt lakes of Torrevieja are often described with adjectives like majestic, colorful, and marvellous, embodying a natural marvel that captivates all who have the privilege to witness them. Situated within easy reach, less than a three-hour flight from many European cities, these Spanish salt lakes not only boast breathtaking scenery but also offer therapeutic properties akin to those of a natural spa, as attested by locals who reside in their vicinity.

An unique ecosystem

The stunning bubblegum pink hue of the lakes’ waters is a visual spectacle, attributed to the presence of a rare type of micro-algae that thrives in exceptionally saline environments. These halophile algae possess the remarkable ability to produce a pink dye, enhancing sunlight absorption beneath the water’s surface. Interestingly, this vibrant pink color remains consistent even when the water is collected in containers, and the algae’s high concentration of healthy antioxidants and cancer-fighting carotenoids mirrors the natural pigment responsible for the distinct pink color of salmon.

Salt Lake Tours in Torrevieja provide visitors with the opportunity to delve into this natural wonderland. Salinas de Torrevieja serves as a sanctuary for approximately 2,000 flamingos during their migratory seasons, with the town hall taking measures to safeguard this critical habitat. Commercial salt production has been a mainstay for over two centuries, with the lakes yielding more than 600,000 metric tons of salt annually, supplied by the constantly replenishing waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The historical association between salt and Torrevieja is vividly recounted during guided tours, which also shed light on the diverse modern-day applications of salt, from pharmaceuticals to renewable energy production. As visitors embark on these excursions, they’re treated to insights into the region’s indigenous flora and fauna, including the ancient saltwater brine shrimp responsible for the lakes’ salmon-like hue.

Wildlife at the Lagoon

Enthusiasts can marvel at the plethora of rare bird species that call the lakes home, with flamingos often stealing the show. Recent wet winters have been particularly beneficial, leading to a surge in flamingo populations and nesting activity, with over 1,500 breeding pairs recorded in 2021 – a milestone not witnessed since 1983.

The tours, available almost year-round, provide ample chances for photography and appreciation of the natural panorama. Conducted on Spanish road trains, they offer both shade and a comfortable means of experiencing the environmental spectacle. However, visitors are reminded that bathing in the lakes is prohibited to preserve their delicate wetland ecosystem.

Time to visit

Scheduled tours commence on March 19, 2024, running daily except Mondays, departing from Paseo de la Libertad in Torrevieja. Tickets, priced at €9.50, offer discounts for children and seniors, while family packages are available at €29.90 for two adults and two children aged 2 to 12. Departures occur at 11:00, 12:15, 13:30, and 16:30, promising a captivating journey lasting just over an hour.

For travelers seeking further inspiration or local insights, exploring the Orihuela Costa or engaging with the La Zenia community Facebook group can unveil a plethora of additional attractions and events awaiting discovery. Whether marveling at nature’s wonders or immersing oneself in local culture, Torrevieja’s salt lakes promise an unforgettable experience for all who venture to explore them.