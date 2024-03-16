Two Argentine artists

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 9:11

The artists Mónica Aveni and Sandra Mariño are holding a joint exhibition of their work in La Casa de Las Tejerinas located in the Plaza de las Flores, Estepona.

The inauguration of the exhibition takes place on Thursday March 21 at 6pm, and can be visited until April 10 with free admission.

The exhibition consists of a total of 57 works (31 by Monica and 26 by Sandra) and it can be visited on Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

Ana Mónica Aveni was born in the province of Mendoza, Argentina, and currently lives in Estepona. She studied General History of Art and her work appears in books such as ‘La Actualidad del Arte Argentino’, ‘Destacados Exponentes del Arte Argentino’ and ‘Artistas Argentinos’.

Sandra Mariño Rey is a designer and restorer, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina of Galician parents and grandparents, she currently lives in Estepona. In her country she studied Graphic Design, Illustration, Drawing and Live Painting, and Abstract Art and Painting, and worked as a graphic and textile designer, artistic painter, and publicist. She is particularly noted for her trompe l’oeil mural painting.