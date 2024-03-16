Urging Acciona to take action

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 10:34

Acciona company, Spain Credit: Acciona, Facebook

Calpe’s garbage service urges Acciona to take action and implement changes to meet the requirements and improve the working conditions of the staff.

Amid festive preparations for the Semana Santa (The Holy Week), Calpe´s garbage services, CSIF, have declared to go on strike from March 25, during one of the most popular and visited seasons in the municipality.

The union of workers denounces the working conditions established by Acciona: the local waste collection and street cleaning company.

Acciona´s work affects at least 30, 000 inhabitants and visitors of Calpe, and holds the responsibility to ensure the collection of urban waste.

The CSIF, have denounced the “immobility” of the Acciona concessionaire in applying salary and social improvements, despite their recently renewed contract in 2021.

According to the union, the Acciona company refuses to apply increases to the salary or to negotiate bonuses which exist in other employment contracts in the same sector.

The protests feel unheard and disregarded and have stated that Acciona has failed to implement the rotating shift update which was approved back in August 2023 and has reported this to the Labour Inspection.

Even though the new contract incorporates more vehicles and advanced technology, the union of workers is dissatisfied with the working conditions and urges a revision.

The staff has carried out protests in the past, including demonstrations in front of the Town Hall since 2020.

The local authorities are concerned about how the strike will affect the upcoming holiday.

Will Acciona act?