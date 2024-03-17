An odyssey to support a charity.

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 17 Mar 2024 • 20:15

Esme Moore / BBC

A 27-year-old woman, Esme Moore, hailing from Somerset, is embarking on an epic journey from the UK to Singapore to support a charity that provided vital assistance to her during a dark period when she attempted to end her own life.

Starting her expedition from her residence in Shipham on Monday, Esme aims to cover a staggering distance of 20,000 km (12,427 miles) before reaching Singapore by 2025. Armed with only her bicycle, a tent, a stove, and essential supplies, she anticipates completing the journey over a span of 10 to 15 months, all the while raising funds for the charity Body & Soul.

Esme reflected on her motivation for this formidable solo venture, likening the path of recovery to the ups and downs of her impending ride. She expressed her desire to bring attention to the invaluable work undertaken by Body & Soul and to extend a helping hand to those who may find themselves in similar struggles.

Expressing profound gratitude towards Body & Soul for their unwavering support during her own journey to healing, Esme emphasized her indebtedness to the organisation and her determination to give back through her remarkable undertaking.

The journey

Throughout most of her expedition, Ms. Moore will traverse the vast distances alone, yet she extends an open invitation to anyone interested in joining her for segments of the journey.

Her planned route will lead her across the challenging terrain of European mountains and through a diverse array of Asian countries, including China and Kazakhstan.

Esme Moore, embarking on her solo cycling odyssey, shares her journey as a testament to personal growth and resilience. Encouraging others facing similar struggles, she emphasizes the importance of seeking support and reminds them of their inherent strength to overcome adversity.