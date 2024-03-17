Cancer charity donates €40,000

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 17 Mar 2024 • 20:11

Cala Nova Cancer Care cheque ceremony. Credit: Cala Nova Cancer

Cala Nova Cancer Care charity founder Angela McGrath was delighted to present cheques for € 20,000 each to Aecc.Cancer care and to Aspanob.

In the centre of the picture, Angela McGrath is presenting a check to Jaime Coll, president of Aspanob (Association for Of Parents of Children With Cancer in the Balearic islands).

To her right is Rachel Watkinsa, vice British Consul, and next to her is Jaime Bellido, vice president of Aecc.Cancer.

Volunteers

None of the volunteers in the organisation receive any payment for their work. They were warmly thanked for their tireless dedication.

Thanks also went to everyone who donates their unwanted items to the three charity shops and to the committed customers who then buy them, without whom these remarkable donations would not have been possible.

Bronwyn Griffiths, the President of the Cancer Support Group, CSG expressed thanks for a €3,000 cheque from Cala Nova Cancer Care. These funds are earmarked for taking patients to and from hospital, offering counselling and support and also providing wigs.

Dime, the association of palliative care volunteers in the Balearic Islands, also received € 3,000.

Almost everyone has family or friends who have had cancer, and together we can help alleviate suffering.

Donate items

To donate furniture, bedding, or other items, or to volunteer, contact Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop on Joan Miró, San Agustín on 971 708 664.

Also present at the ceremony was Nick from the Pinmar Yachtsman’s Golf Tournament/Yachting Gives Back, which does so much for helping homeless people.

Cancer Care donates beds, blankets and sleeping bags for the Es Refugi Altruistic Association, and the Tardor Association, which run shelters, attending to basic needs such as food, security, sanitation and residential space for people living outside the welfare system.