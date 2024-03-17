By Kevin Fraser Park •
Fashion show for mothers and their children
Step onto the runway of generosity and celebrate the unbreakable bond between mothers and their children at ‘Chic Mamas: a Mothers Day fashion show’ at Coto Restaurante in Benahavis on Sunday May 5 from 1pm to 6pm.
Witness the heartwarming spectacle of families strutting in style, showcasing a curated collection of donated fashion. The event will feature: a glass of cava on arrival, a fashion show, a 3-course meal withsoft drinks included, live music and all for only €55 for adults and €15 for children.
Each piece worn has been donated to and is a pledge of support for Collective Calling, with the aim of rescuing street children and supporting the homeless community.
Join them for an afternoon where fashion meets generosity, and every outfit highlights the beauty of giving. Collectively, honour the spirit of motherhood and make a lasting difference this Mother’s Day.
