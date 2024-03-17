By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 12:28

Workshop for aspiring young artists Photo: Museo Picasso

On Saturday March 23 at 11.30am, the Museo Picasso Málaga has orhanised a family morning to enjoy art in the workshop Museo en movimiento: dibujando lo invisible (drawing the invisible), which will take as its starting point the works of the temporary exhibition ‘El eco de Picasso’.

Joy, sadness, surprise… What emotions have you experienced in front of a work of art? How do artists manage to convey emotions through their work? The workshop will help you to immerse yourself in the fascinating world of how images can communicate and make you feel a wide range of emotions through the use of colour, line, shapes and textures.

This activity offers participants of all ages the opportunity to explore iconic works by artists such as Marina Faust, Pablo Picasso and Jeff Koons in search of inspiration to express various emotional states. Through collage and photography techniques, young and old will be able to experiment and capture their own emotions, recreating the techniques and styles of these great masters of art present in this exhibition, ‘Picasso Celebration. 1973-2023‘.

Aimed at children of all ages accompanied by an adult, the price per participant and workshop is €5 (including children), and includes a guided tour of the exhibition and all the materials necessary to carry out the activity. Registration to participate can be made through the website: museopicassomalaga.org and at the museum’s ticket offices.