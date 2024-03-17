Estepona Cheese Fair

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Popi Cheese Fair
Are you ready to delight your senses with the flavours of Malaga? Come and join us at the 9th Popi Sabor a Málaga Cheese Fair in Estepona.
Discover, taste and enjoy the best that our land has to offer at the 9th Popi Sabor a Málaga Cheese Fair in Estepona. From April 11 to 14, Estepona’s emblematic Terraza Street will be transformed into a paradise for cheese, oil and wine lovers.
More than 30 local businesses will participate in this event, offering a wide variety of gourmet products which you will have the opportunity to taste and buy to discover the authentic flavours of the region and support local producers.
The event will be open to the public from 11am until 9pm during the four days of the fair. From traditional cheeses to innovative culinary creations, you will find a wide range of options to satisfy your palate.
In addition to product tasting, the Popi Cheese Fair will offer special activities such as guided tastings, culinary demonstrations and live music. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere while discovering the secrets behind the elaboration of these exquisite products.
Every purchase you make is a way of supporting the tradition and quality of Malaga products.
