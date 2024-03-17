By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 9:43

A show for fans of Harry Potter Photo: Facebook / Palacio de Congresos

A show for all fans of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy Harry Potter stories, ‘From Muggle to Magician’ is a theatrical production that combines magic and fantasy to transport the audience to a world of wonder and amazement.

The plot revolves around the story of a young muggle (a non-magical person) who discovers the parallels between Harry Potter and his life.

The show comes to the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella on Saturday May 18 and tickets are available now from the website.

The hero of the story leads an ordinary life in the Muggle world, with dreams of one day becoming a great wizard. One day, he discovers the Harry Potter Saga and he puts all his effort into learning each of the spells that the protagonist of the saga does in his novels.

The show tells the tale of the journey of the Muggle, telling the audience the differences and similarities between him and Potter himself. His magical friends, his amazing effects and how he became a great wizard.