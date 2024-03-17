By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 9:43
A show for fans of Harry Potter
Photo: Facebook / Palacio de Congresos
A show for all fans of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy Harry Potter stories, ‘From Muggle to Magician’ is a theatrical production that combines magic and fantasy to transport the audience to a world of wonder and amazement.
The plot revolves around the story of a young muggle (a non-magical person) who discovers the parallels between Harry Potter and his life.
The show comes to the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella on Saturday May 18 and tickets are available now from the website.
The hero of the story leads an ordinary life in the Muggle world, with dreams of one day becoming a great wizard. One day, he discovers the Harry Potter Saga and he puts all his effort into learning each of the spells that the protagonist of the saga does in his novels.
The show tells the tale of the journey of the Muggle, telling the audience the differences and similarities between him and Potter himself. His magical friends, his amazing effects and how he became a great wizard.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.