Living Nature: Listen, feel, touch!  

Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 15:17
Photo: Facebook / Toby Govan
The Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona is hosting a new collection of sculptures by Scottish artist Toby Govan. The inauguration of the exhibition ‘Naturaleza Viva’ (Living Nature) will take place on Friday March 22 at 8.30pm, with the participation of the poet Lorena Jiménez. It will be open to the public until April 7, with free admission.
The new sculpture collection by this artist, creator of four works in the town, consists of 7 abstract works carved in Sierra Bermeja stone. Each work has a QR code in Spanish and English, with a descriptive audio poem recorded by local poet Lorena Jiménez, inviting the viewer to touch and listen at the same time, creating an “original and unique audio-tactile sculptural experience: Listen, feel, touch!”. For this, it is recommended to bring a mobile phone with headphones.
Toby Govan was born in Edinburgh, the son of artists, at the age of six he moved to Spain, where his parents emigrated, attracted by the light of Andalucia. His sculptures can be found in Spain, Germany, France, UK, USA and many other countries around the world. The largest piece, ‘In Your Arms’, weighing three and a half tons, is one of four monumental sculptures loaned by the artist to Estepona Town Hall which have been displayed for years in different public spaces, to the delight of passers-by.
The exhibition will remain open to the public until April 7, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 11pm, and Sunday, from 8pm to 11pm, including over Easter.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
