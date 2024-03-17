By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Mar 2024
Park, Shop, and Save: Elche teams up with EasyPark for discounts. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche - Ajuntament d'Elx / Facebook.
The Association of Merchants of Elche’s Centre (ACCE) is spurring purchases by rolling out a promo via an app that offers discounts on blue zone parking.
A total of 46 businesses will get a unique code to slash parking fees.
“This promo aims to pump up a turnover in Elche’s city centre parking spots and make it easier to explore the city’s shops,” ACCE explain.
“We’re thrilled to team up with ACCE on this move, which not only boosts commerce but also helps mobility,” says Ignacio Llorente, Operations Director of EasyPark in the Valencian Community, the app’s partner.
“Elche’s commitment to digitalisation and improving residents’ and tourists’ experiences is impressive. We’re proud to support such initiatives,” the Operations Director added.
EasyPark has been managing parking in Elche since 2020 and is active in nearby cities like Guardamar del Segura, Orihuela, Albacete, Calpe, Valencia, and Castellón.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
