Quiz Night for Cancer Care

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 10:42

Cancer Care Javea Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook

Every Wednesday at Kawana Javea, a community of compassionate people gets together for a fun Quiz Night, raising funds for Cancer Care Javea.

Join in at 7pm to support a great cause and make new friends during your night out. Admission is €10, including a meal choice and a donation to Cancer Care Javea.

Kawana specialises in delicious, homemade food, including dishes like the giant Yorkshire pudding and luxury fish pie offered during the Quiz Night in their cosy dining area.

Cancer Care Javea is a hard-working charity organisation, aiding those battling cancer by collaborating with health professionals and hosting community events around Costa Blanca.

Exercise your mind and connect with the local community, with a chance to win spot prizes, including a meal voucher at Kawana.

All donations will proceed to Lynwen Nursing Team, who work tirelessly to support cancer patients.

Join in for a table of six. Reserve by calling 626 72 83 77