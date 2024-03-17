Quiz Night for Cancer Care

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 10:42
Cancer Care Javea
Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook
Every Wednesday at Kawana Javea, a community of compassionate people gets together for a fun Quiz Night, raising funds for Cancer Care Javea.
Join in at 7pm to support a great cause and make new friends during your night out. Admission is €10, including a meal choice and a donation to Cancer Care Javea.
Kawana specialises in delicious, homemade food, including dishes like the giant Yorkshire pudding and luxury fish pie offered during the Quiz Night in their cosy dining area.
Cancer Care Javea is a hard-working charity organisation, aiding those battling cancer by collaborating with health professionals and hosting community events around Costa Blanca.
Exercise your mind and connect with the local community, with a chance to win spot prizes, including a meal voucher at Kawana.
All donations will proceed to Lynwen Nursing Team, who work tirelessly to support cancer patients.
Join in for a table of six. Reserve by calling 626 72 83 77
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.