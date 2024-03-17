By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 17:32

Stumbling blocks on the boardwalk: Delays plague La Mata's path. Image: Comunitat Valenciana Tursime.

The completion of the pedestrian path in La Mata de Torrevieja is expected to take longer than initially planned.

The project, spanning 1,300 linear metres with a budget of €4M began in September 2023.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that the project will be fully finished in time for the high tourist season, disappointing La Mata residents and local restaurant owners who were hoping for the restoration of beachfront terraces.

Partial handovers of the work, initially suggested by the government team, are not feasible at the moment as all parts of the path are still incomplete, lacking the newly installed boards.

While there have been concerns about the availability of supplies, especially the specialised wood chosen for the project, sources confirm that materials are being delivered on time.

However, the city council notes delays in sourcing durable boards, which require minimal maintenance compared to regular wood.

After weeks of negotiations, a supplier capable of providing the necessary materials has reportedly now been secured.

The pedestrian path, a beloved feature of the Matera district, spans the sandy stretch of La Mata beach.

The project involves the renovation of the disjointed promenade between the municipal limits of Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura, extending northward from the salt canal to the boundary between Molino del Agua Park and Sector P-4, White Mill.

This route adjustment is necessary due to the 2015 demarcation of the public maritime domain by Costas, particularly noticeable in the dune redoubt area along Los Daneses Avenue.

While specific setback areas have not been clarified by the city council, the project also includes the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting in three designated sections of the path.