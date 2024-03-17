Your power to change

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 10:01

Jonny Elraiz cooking with Sherilee Ann Lynn Credit: Jonny Elraiz, Facebook

Jonny Elraiz, the founder of Benidorm´s Project4All, reached the €3,509 fundraising target within 5 days, aiding his contribution to the homeless people.

Jonny Elraiz is a musician and a friend to all who need support: he has been taking care of approximately 35-40 homeless people around Costa Blanca, delivering meals and hope to those in need.

“Every living person has a power. And I don’t think that people realise the power that they have to change the things around them,” said Jonny in a video filmed by the popular English YouTuber, Mr Wendall, who joined him for a food run.

Jonny shared that he was struggling to meet the costs of renewing his van: essential to his delivery work. Together, Mr Wendall and Jonny started raising funds and reached their target within five days.

Jonny has expressed his gratitude to all who contributed. He continues to educate people on the ways to help the homeless, emphasising the human approach of “acknowledging” people, no matter their living circumstances and social divides.