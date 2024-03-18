A Night to Remember in Albox

By Julian Philips •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 10:29
Peet Rothwell, performing Michael Buble.
Credit: Peet Rothwell
Patrick Adams sadly lost his wife Yvonne, three weeks ago after complications following an operation in the hospital at Huércal-Overa. His wife’s birthday being on May 10, he decided to hold an event in her memory featuring some of her favourite artists.
This “Night to Remember” on May 10, 2024, promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment while supporting local charities.
Experience 5-star entertainment featuring Marbella’s sensational Rat Pack alongside special guest star Peet Rothwell as Michael Bublé. For just €40 per ticket, guests will enjoy a welcome drink, a 3-course dinner, and a night filled with the mesmerizing performances of three top-notch entertainers.
This exclusive event will take place in Albox for one night only, offering a unique opportunity to witness two incredible acts while contributing to worthy local causes.
In honour of the generous bequest of Yvonne to fund the 5-star entertainment, all profits from ticket sales will be donated to local charities.
Tickets are limited and selling fast, be sure to get yours online at www.ratpackbuble.com. Alternatively, you can reserve your tickets by calling 624764784.
Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Yvonne’s life and make a difference in the community. Join them for “A Night to Remember” and help support those in need.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.