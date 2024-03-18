A Night to Remember in Albox

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 10:29

Peet Rothwell, performing Michael Buble. Credit: Peet Rothwell

Patrick Adams sadly lost his wife Yvonne, three weeks ago after complications following an operation in the hospital at Huércal-Overa. His wife’s birthday being on May 10, he decided to hold an event in her memory featuring some of her favourite artists.

This “Night to Remember” on May 10, 2024, promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment while supporting local charities.

Experience 5-star entertainment featuring Marbella’s sensational Rat Pack alongside special guest star Peet Rothwell as Michael Bublé. For just €40 per ticket, guests will enjoy a welcome drink, a 3-course dinner, and a night filled with the mesmerizing performances of three top-notch entertainers.

For one night only

This exclusive event will take place in Albox for one night only, offering a unique opportunity to witness two incredible acts while contributing to worthy local causes.

In honour of the generous bequest of Yvonne to fund the 5-star entertainment, all profits from ticket sales will be donated to local charities.

Tickets are limited and selling fast, be sure to get yours online at www.ratpackbuble.com. Alternatively, you can reserve your tickets by calling 624764784.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Yvonne’s life and make a difference in the community. Join them for “A Night to Remember” and help support those in need.