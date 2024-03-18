Champions´ gift – Pay it forward

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 12:30
The Champions Pub team
Credit: The Champions Pub, Facebook
Costa Blanca´s growing charity organisation, Coffee 4 All, announced another local food donor for the homeless – The Champions Pub.
Coffee 4 All has been collaborating with local diners and restaurants to increase their food bank and support the lives of the homeless from Altea to Benidorm.
The establishments participating use their customers´ charitable donations to cook nutritious meals for the homeless, to be delivered by Project 4 All across Costa Blanca.
The Champions Pub is nestled on the beachfront of Albir, with a wide view all across to Calpe on the large and sunny outdoor terrace.
Inside, the venue invites customers to watch sports games and play pool, while enjoying a wide selection of beers and cocktails
Fish and chips are served every day, as is a traditional homemade breakfast. On Friday nights the Pub unites the locals and visitors with a fun Quiz Night, and there is often soulful live music coming from The Champions Pub.
Pay it forward with The Champions Pub to enjoy a tasteful day out and support the locals in need.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
