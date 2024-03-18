Choir´s goodwill – voices make a difference

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 17:00

The English Choir at the cheque presentation Credit: The English Choir, Facebook

The English Choir of Teulada donated €800 each to Make a Smile and the Alzheimer’s Day charities, using their voices to make a difference.

All funds raised through the Choir’s ticket sales and bucket collections have been donated to the local charities.

Tony Grande from Make A Smie and Sylvia Tatnell from the Alzheimers Day Centre Teulada came to receive the donations and explained what the money would be used for, raising awareness and aiding the neighbours in need.

The English Choir expressed their gratitude: “We found the whole experience very uplifting and inspiring and we hope you will continue to help us support local charities.”

The members also gave a special mention to Positive Signs and Designs, who assisted them in the joyful presentation of the cheques.

The English Choir is a mixed group of singers who rehearse in Teulada-Moraira every Thursday from 14:45 until 16:45.

To find out more visit The English Choir, Teulada on Facebook.