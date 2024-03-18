Complaints against camper vans

By Julian Philips • Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 16:06

Camper vans parked in a public car park. Credit: Jules

Will the Almeria council need to build an official dedicated camper van service area in Cabo de Gata?

This could be on the table after The Provincial Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Almería (ASHAL) again sent letters to both the City Council of Almería and the Government Sub delegation asking them to intervene in the problem of the large amount of overnight and extended stays by camper vans in parking areas around Almeria, one of which is in Gabo de Gata.

Numerous Complaints

The association states that there have been numerous complaints from associated companies with regard to the hundreds of campervans that stop overnight in these car parks in the area. They are requesting that the motorhomes and caravans parked overnight and those that stay for extended periods of time, setting up their own homes, with table, chairs and tents, should be told to move on by local authorities. ASHAL has made previous requests of this type to both administrations asking them to act to what they consider to be a Breach for the security of residents of Almeria.

With all that being said, there is always another side to every coin, with camper vans and caravans from all over Europe, visiting the beautiful coasts of Almeria every year. This is of course a great boost to local tourism trade and especially local commerce.