Defending the beaches

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:29

Plans to stabilise the beaches Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, visited the beach of El Bombo to check the damage suffered after the last storm. The estimated cost of the damage is half a million euros. Mata once again asked that the central government urgently develop a plan to stabilise the coastline, something that has been a demand for a long time.

The Mayor said that this area had already been badly affected by previous storms, something that had been warned about on more than one occasion. “A few days ago we asked for authorisation to deposit 13,000 cubic metres of sand, but we were refused permission on the grounds that analyses were needed. Now, we estimate that it will take between 150,000 and 200,000 cubic metres to repair this part alone,” Mata said.

Costa del Sol coastline battered

Meanwhile, the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental is going to draw up a common strategy in defence of the coastline and the stabilisation of the beaches. “The storm we have suffered over the last few days has left many beaches on the Costa del Sol coastline battered”, said Manuel Cardeña, president of the Mancomunidad, who added that he has hired an external consultant to carry out an exhaustive study of the coastline and how to protect it.

On the eve of Easter, the first major influx of tourists to the region, and a few months before the start of the summer period, Cardeña has proposed that they use sand from dredging of ports to improve the beaches until the coastline has “stable protection measures”.