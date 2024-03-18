By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 10:09

New regulations Photo: Wikimedia CC / Cabeza2000

Fewer sunbeds on the beaches of Marbella and those responsible for them will have to wear uniforms. These are the most striking changes that the Marbella Council wants to introduce.

Marbella Council has announced that it intends to draw up an ordinance to regulate the use of the beaches. Among the various objectives of the new regulations is to reduce the number of sunbeds on the coast and to free up 11,500 square metres for the public.

The council maintains that the ordinance will focus, “on safety, cleanliness and environmental protection”. It will also regulate the activities that take place on the beach, “looking after the public, the environment and the quality of the services provided”. One of the regulations to be introduced is that those responsible for sunbeds, and other commercial businesses which use the beach will have to wear uniforms.

New public beaches

Most importantly, the regulations will reduce the surface area available for the authorisation of sunbeds which will allow approximately 11,500 square metres to become public. This measure will mainly affect the beaches of Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Casablanca, Fontanilla, La Venus, El Pinillo, Alicate, La Víbora, Las Chapas and Cabopino.

Councillor, Diego López, said, “We must conserve and protect our beaches, which are under high pressure from use as they are a fragile space prone to imbalances due to human activity”, and added that “regulation is not an obstacle to tourism and the development of the city, but rather a demand from citizens and an added value to the quality of our coastal heritage”.