From the shower to the stage

By Julian Philips •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:31
Singing in the shower
Credit: Ivan Mudruck
Are you a shower singer but would love for you voice to be heard by others? Now maybe your chance, join the local Mojacar women’s choir.
The Mojacar music school is once again looking to find new voices to join and take part in the All-Female Choir. Rehearsals take place at the school on Wednesdays from 8pm to 10pm. If you think you have what it takes give them a call, Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm on 686 98 99 55.
