Health Improvements in Cuevas del Almanzora

By Julian Philips •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 14:04
More patient consultations available.
Credit: Creative Commons
After requests from the health community and residents in the area Cuevas del Almanzora is reinforcing the care at the medical centre. The aim being not only to improve the care given by the medical staff but also to provide more availability for patient consultations and more hours open for appointments.
Guazamara – Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 10 in the morning. Villaricos – Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Palomares – Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These changes in care and hours are intended to allow residents broader facilities without having to travel to one of the larger Health centres. This will not only be a benefit to the local people but will help to reduce the strain on some of the larger centres.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.