Health Improvements in Cuevas del Almanzora

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 14:04

After requests from the health community and residents in the area Cuevas del Almanzora is reinforcing the care at the medical centre. The aim being not only to improve the care given by the medical staff but also to provide more availability for patient consultations and more hours open for appointments.

Guazamara – Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 10 in the morning. Villaricos – Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Palomares – Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These changes in care and hours are intended to allow residents broader facilities without having to travel to one of the larger Health centres. This will not only be a benefit to the local people but will help to reduce the strain on some of the larger centres.