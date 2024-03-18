Historic environmental project

By Kevin Fraser Park •
New river path
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
Councillor for the Environment, Noelia Muñoz, has announced a historic agreement between the municipalities of Casares and Manilva to, jointly and with the help of the Junta de Andalucía, and the Diputación de Málaga, act on both banks of the river Manilva to create a river path, which will run through the area, completely transforming it so that it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors.
With the approval of the Junta, this joint project involves the cleaning of the riverbed, replacing the reed beds with other species, thus reducing the danger of flooding and providing a rest area, and a bathing area.
This is the first time that Manilva and Casares will work together for the common good in a protected area bordering both municipalities. The mayor of Manilva, José Manuel Fernández, congratulated the work done by the councillor in reaching agreements, “which will benefit both citizens and the environment”, he said.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
