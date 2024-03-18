Linking up Los Monteros

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Work on the coastal path link Photo: Marbella Council

Marbella City Council is continuing with its objective of linking the whole of the Paseo Marítimo by means of a pedestrian path with the start of work on a new section in the Los Monteros area, 250 metres in length.

The new link will run from the area of the Palm Beach beach bar to the Morera and will have, as in the other sections, lighting, benches and will be 4 metres wide.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the works which will be completed in three months with an investment of €350,000 and said that, “We are continuing with our roadmap to connect the promenade so that our citizens can enjoy this marvellous infrastructure”.

In addition, as the work will be carried out in a place of great natural value due to the existence of the dunes, the whole area will be renovated and protected environmentally, “this work is a priority for us with the aim that our residents and visitors can walk the 27 kilometres of our promenade with no interruption”, said the Mayor.