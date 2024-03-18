Magical beings and dinner

By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 17:06

The interior of the building in Calle Dr. Sapena / Credit: Espacio Alejandría Cultural Elche

An incredible opportunity to get to know the world of the elementals of nature in the

Magical Beings Evening which will take place on Saturday March 23 at 7pm.

The event is organised by Espacio Alejandría Cultural in Elche which consists of a group of volunteers who share their passion for philosophy and come together to create a safe space to reflect, think and learn within a community.

A way of understanding our world

On this occasion, they are reserving a space for a special event where you can experience magical and enchanting moments. Throughout history, across diverse cultures, teachings and traditions have persisted, centred around the presence and significance of Elemental Spirits of Nature. They are said to be guardian spirits, who are associated with the elements of air, water, earth and fire, and who live within these elements. They are part of the inherited knowledge that has come down to us through numerous stories, featuring gnomes, fairies and elves that grandmothers used to tell their children.

Magical beings event

The evening will be divided into two parts with the first part being free to attend and

concentrate on the art and stories behind these magical beings. The second part will be a themed dinner requiring prior reservation and with a contribution of €13.54 being request whilst the deadline for registration is March 22.

Be advised that the event will almost certainly be conducted in at the centre in Calle Dr.Sapena, 45 03204 – Elche (Alicante).

Call 966 224 866 or visit https://www.alejandriacultural.es/ to make your reservation.