Magical beings and dinner

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 17:06
The interior of the building in Calle Dr. Sapena / Credit: Espacio Alejandría Cultural Elche
An incredible opportunity to get to know the world of the elementals of nature in the
Magical Beings Evening which will take place on Saturday March 23 at 7pm.
The event is organised by Espacio Alejandría Cultural in Elche which consists of a group of volunteers who share their passion for philosophy and come together to create a safe space to reflect, think and learn within a community.
On this occasion, they are reserving a space for a special event where you can experience magical and enchanting moments. Throughout history, across diverse cultures, teachings and traditions have persisted, centred around the presence and significance of Elemental Spirits of Nature. They are said to be guardian spirits, who are associated with the elements of air, water, earth and fire, and who live within these elements. They are part of the inherited knowledge that has come down to us through numerous stories, featuring gnomes, fairies and elves that grandmothers used to tell their children.
The evening will be divided into two parts with the first part being free to attend and
concentrate on the art and stories behind these magical beings. The second part will be a themed dinner requiring prior reservation and with a contribution of €13.54 being request whilst the deadline for registration is March 22.
Be advised that the event will almost certainly be conducted in at the centre in Calle Dr.Sapena, 45 03204 – Elche (Alicante).
Call 966 224 866 or visit https://www.alejandriacultural.es/ to make your reservation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.