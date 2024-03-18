Naval Modelling Exhibition in Torrevieja

By Marina Lorente •
18 Mar 2024
An interesting and impressive exhibition of naval modelling will take place in Torrevieja. The exhibition will be located in the exhibition hall “Los Aljibes” in Torrevieja!
The Asociación de Modelismo Naval de Torrevieja, organises the Naval Modelling Exhibition (static and radio controlled) where more than a hundred naval models will be exhibited. In addition, on Sunday mornings there will be radio-controlled boat sailing.
A good opportunity to discover more about these seagoing vessels and to get closer to life on the high seas. The exhibition is a great plan for the whole family, children especially will be fascinated. Don’t miss it!
The exhibition will take place from the 17th to the 31st of March 2024 in the Parque de las Naciones. The entry is totally free.
Exhibition opening hours:
Tuesday to Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
Sundays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
