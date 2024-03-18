News in Brief from the Province

By Julian Philips • Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:50

A quick round up of some of the other stories from around the province.

Tourism Rising

The total number of tourists who visited Mojacar from January to August 2023, was over 217.000, according to data published by the National Statistical Institute (INE), representing an increase of 3.1% over 2022. Let’s see what 2024 brings us.

Painting Marathon

Registration for the National Outdoor Painting Marathon has now opened in Vera. Organised jointly with Afipintura Asociación the national contest, with almost €10,000 in prizes, has the theme of capturing the most beautiful and picturesque corners of Vera.

Man Airlifted

A Man was airlifted to Torrecardenas Hospital after falling 6 metres on the Terdiguera industrial area in Albox on Thursday March 14 at 9.15 am. The man is stable, but the cause of this accident is still unclear.

Almeria Greenhouses

It may be a sea of plastic to many, but take a peek inside the greenhouses of Almeria and you will find a veritable forest covering over 48,000 hectares, producing 3.3 million tons of fruit and vegetables each year.

More Organic

In a report, 3 companies from Almeria appeared at the top of the list for organic production with a combined production of 250,000 tons. Organic production has been growing globally for the past 25 years, with a 70% increase in the province.

Water Treatment

In Tabernas the town hall with the Consejería de Agricultura, Pesca, Agua y Desarrollo Rural and Plan de Recuperación are finalising details to start work on the new wastewater treatment plant with an investment of more than €3.7 million.

Budget approved

A budget of €10.5 million has been approved by the Albox council from subsidies to carry out a couple of Employment Workshops and a Project aimed at vulnerable groups. There is also an aim to improve commerce, especially the Plaza de Abastos and to improve the roads and implement traffic solutions around Plaza Major and also a plan to improve the pavements and sewage systems in the areas that need it most.

Fire in Albox

As a result of a fire in a garage in Albox, on Sunday 10 March, over 50 residents had to be evacuated from their homes in the apartments above. Several calls were received by the emergency services, who sent out the Guardia Civil and Fire crews to the scene at a garage of a 6-story building. Fortunately, there were no injuries and the residents were allowed to return to their homes once the fire had been extinguished.

Tabernas Improvements

The works in Tabernas to improve public spaces and paving is ongoing and the budget of €89,669 are being carried out thanks to the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program, Pfea, together with the mayor of this town, José Díaz Ibáñez, and representatives of the municipal corporation. Some of the works already done are in the Parque del Pueblo, the ‘Almazarilla children’s park, the Avenida de las Angustias, Plaza de la Constitución and in the sports areas in addition they aim to plant news plants and replace irrigation.