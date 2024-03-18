By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:12

Orihuela shines a light on environmental issues: Earth Hour 2024. Image: Dmytro Vietrov / Shutterstock.com.

Orihuela City Council will once again participate in Earth Hour, the Councillor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, has confirmed.

The event will take place on March 23 from 8:30.PM to 9:30.PM.

“As a demonstration of our institutional support for this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to nature and the climate,” stated the councillor.

She further added, “We will switch off the lights at the Palmeral de Orihuela Interpretation Centre, the La Escorrata aqueduct, and the Town Hall building in Orihuela Costa for an hour.”

Grao also urged residents of Orihuela to join this initiative, which is promoted by WWF.

Since its beginnings in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for the “lights off” moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

Last year, over 410,000 hours were given to the planet by Earth Hour supporters in over 190 countries and territories.