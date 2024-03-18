Preying on Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 13:55
A surprise visitor
Photo: Fuengirola Se Queja
This is the new ‘squatter’ that has perched on the balcony railings of an apartment in the Stella Maris building in Fuengirola.
The large vulture was captured on camera by one of the neighbours of the ‘occupied’ terrace and the sighting has gone viral on social media. The impromptu guest ventured onto the terrace of one of the buildings located next to the Paseo Marítimo causing something of a surprise to the residents who could not believe what they were seeing.
On social networks, some are already starting to call the Costa del Sol town ‘Zoogirola’ due to the frequent presence of wild boar in the town and now a new visitor has been added to the list of animals that seem to be taking up residence.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
